The Austin Peay Governors (6-6) welcome in the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

  • The Ladyjacks' 75.7 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 64.1 the Governors allow.
  • When it scores more than 64.1 points, SFA is 6-3.
  • Austin Peay is 6-4 when it allows fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The 66.7 points per game the Governors average are the same as the Ladyjacks give up.
  • Austin Peay is 3-2 when scoring more than 71.5 points.
  • SFA is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.
  • This year the Governors are shooting 47.2% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Ladyjacks concede.
  • The Ladyjacks shoot 42.1% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Governors allow.

Austin Peay Leaders

  • Briah Hampton: 2 PTS, FG%
  • Anala Nelson: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Shamarre Hale: 12 PTS, 58.6 FG%
  • Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.8 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)
  • Shaotung Lin: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Austin Peay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Fisk W 72-64 F&M Bank Arena
12/16/2023 Bryan W 90-57 F&M Bank Arena
12/20/2023 New Mexico State W 57-55 F&M Bank Arena
12/21/2023 SFA - F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Miami (OH) - F&M Bank Arena
1/4/2024 Bellarmine - F&M Bank Arena

