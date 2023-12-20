How to Watch the Vanderbilt vs. Dayton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) hope to extend a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Dayton Flyers (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Vanderbilt vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison
- The Flyers score 10.8 more points per game (69.3) than the Commodores allow (58.5).
- Dayton has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 58.5 points.
- Vanderbilt's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Commodores record 72.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 71.0 the Flyers give up.
- When Vanderbilt puts up more than 71.0 points, it is 5-0.
- Dayton is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.
- This season the Commodores are shooting 41.8% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Flyers give up.
- The Flyers' 42.0 shooting percentage from the field is 2.9 higher than the Commodores have conceded.
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Jordyn Cambridge: 14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)
- Sacha Washington: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.4 FG%
- Jordyn Oliver: 5.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%
- Iyana Moore: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
- Khamil Pierre: 5.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 71-63
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|@ Butler
|W 51-39
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 72-50
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/31/2023
|Radford
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
