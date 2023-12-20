The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-1) hope to extend a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Dayton Flyers (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Dayton Scoring Comparison

The Flyers score 10.8 more points per game (69.3) than the Commodores allow (58.5).

Dayton has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 58.5 points.

Vanderbilt's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.

The Commodores record 72.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 71.0 the Flyers give up.

When Vanderbilt puts up more than 71.0 points, it is 5-0.

Dayton is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

This season the Commodores are shooting 41.8% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Flyers give up.

The Flyers' 42.0 shooting percentage from the field is 2.9 higher than the Commodores have conceded.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 4.3 STL, 38.6 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Sacha Washington: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.4 FG%

15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 55.4 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 5.9 PTS, 62.5 FG%

5.9 PTS, 62.5 FG% Iyana Moore: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Khamil Pierre: 5.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%

