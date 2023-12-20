The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) will face the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Ford Center. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Game Information

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Ben Humrichous: 17.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

17.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Tanner Cuff: 6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Yacine Toumi: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Joshua Hughes: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Kenny Strawbridge: 8.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

Evansville Players to Watch

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Stat Comparison

Evansville Rank Evansville AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank 50th 82.2 Points Scored 71.9 245th 197th 71.4 Points Allowed 78.2 321st 82nd 35.6 Rebounds 30.3 301st 228th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 4.8 362nd 236th 6.8 3pt Made 7.2 202nd 49th 16.2 Assists 12.7 224th 65th 10.2 Turnovers 10.7 99th

