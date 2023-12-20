How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) welcome in the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Purple Aces have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
- Tennessee Tech is 5-5 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces sit at 247th.
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 72.5 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 72.3 the Purple Aces allow.
- When it scores more than 72.3 points, Tennessee Tech is 4-0.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee Tech scores 78.5 points per game at home, and 66.5 on the road.
- At home, the Golden Eagles give up 76.3 points per game. Away, they give up 76.7.
- At home, Tennessee Tech drains 9 trifectas per game, 3.3 more than it averages on the road (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.8%) than on the road (30.1%).
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 73-72
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/12/2023
|Bethel (TN)
|W 81-74
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Alabama
|W 70-67
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|12/28/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
