Wednesday's contest between the Evansville Purple Aces (9-2) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-7) at Ford Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-67 and heavily favors Evansville to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 20.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Ford Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 82, Tennessee Tech 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee Tech vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-14.2)

Evansville (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Evansville's record against the spread this season is 7-3-0, and Tennessee Tech's is 6-3-0. The Purple Aces are 5-5-0 and the Golden Eagles are 5-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have been outscored by four points per game (posting 72.5 points per game, 243rd in college basketball, while allowing 76.5 per outing, 302nd in college basketball) and have a -48 scoring differential.

Tennessee Tech falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It grabs 32.6 rebounds per game (323rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.7.

Tennessee Tech knocks down 1.0 fewer three per contest than the opposition, 7.3 (196th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

Tennessee Tech has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 10.6 per game (78th in college basketball) while forcing 9.5 (342nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.