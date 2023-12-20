Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sumner County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Memphis Business Academy at Beech High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland High School at Gallatin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Father Ryan High School at Portland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Portland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.