SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Three games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule feature a SoCon team, including the matchup between the Chattanooga Mocs and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Western Carolina Catamounts at Queens (NC) Royals
|3:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at East Tennessee State Buccaneers
|5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.