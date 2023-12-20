Wednesday's contest between the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) and No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) squaring off at Spectrum Center has a projected final score of 77-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 20.

According to our computer prediction, Oklahoma is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) against North Carolina. The two teams are expected to go under the 155.5 over/under.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

9:00 PM ET

Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Line: North Carolina -3.5

North Carolina -3.5 Point Total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -150, Oklahoma +125

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 77, North Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+3.5)



Oklahoma (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)



North Carolina is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Oklahoma's 7-2-0 ATS record. The Tar Heels have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Sooners have a record of 5-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 169.3 points per game, 13.8 more points than this matchup's total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game (scoring 84.9 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball while allowing 75 per outing to rank 282nd in college basketball) and have a +99 scoring differential overall.

The 38.1 rebounds per game North Carolina averages rank 123rd in college basketball, and are 3.4 more than the 34.7 its opponents record per outing.

North Carolina connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

The Tar Heels rank 28th in college basketball by averaging 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 251st in college basketball, allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions.

North Carolina and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Tar Heels commit 10.4 per game (66th in college basketball) and force 11 (276th in college basketball play).

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners are outscoring opponents by 23.1 points per game, with a +231 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.4 points per game (29th in college basketball) and allow 61.3 per contest (14th in college basketball).

Oklahoma is 63rd in the nation at 39.7 rebounds per game. That's 10.0 more than the 29.7 its opponents average.

Oklahoma makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents.

Oklahoma has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (211th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (93rd in college basketball).

