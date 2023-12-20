The NHL has 11 games on its Tuesday slate -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -110 to score

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 MacKinnon's stats: 14 goals in 31 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score

Bruins vs. Wild

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 Pastrnak's stats: 17 goals in 29 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -110 to score

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 Rantanen's stats: 15 goals in 31 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) -110 to score

Lightning vs. Blues

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 Kucherov's stats: 20 goals in 31 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -105 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 Matthews' stats: 23 goals in 27 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +115 to score

Oilers vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 McDavid's stats: 11 goals in 26 games

Brayden Point (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Blues

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 Point's stats: 14 goals in 32 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +125 to score

Oilers vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 Draisaitl's stats: 12 goals in 28 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +125 to score

Devils vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 Hughes' stats: 14 goals in 24 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +125 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 Nylander's stats: 15 goals in 28 games

