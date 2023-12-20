Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mayfield High School at West Creek High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 20
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Creek High School at Owensboro Catholic Schools
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
