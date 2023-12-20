The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-7) will try to snap a five-game road losing streak at the Middle Tennessee Raiders (9-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Norse score an average of 64.7 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 57.9 the Raiders give up to opponents.

Northern Kentucky has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 57.9 points.

Middle Tennessee has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.7 points.

The 68.3 points per game the Raiders record are 7.4 fewer points than the Norse allow (75.7).

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 75.7 points, it is 2-0.

Northern Kentucky has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.

This season the Raiders are shooting 41.9% from the field, only 0.6% lower than the Norse concede.

The Norse make 41.6% of their shots from the field, 5.2% higher than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 BLK, 54.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Savannah Wheeler: 14.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

14.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Jalynn Gregory: 12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 28.5 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94)

12.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 28.5 FG%, 28.7 3PT% (27-for-94) Ta'Mia Scott: 12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32)

12.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 49.1 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (14-for-32) Courtney Whitson: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (28-for-76)

