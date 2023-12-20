Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Hamilton County, Tennessee today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boyd Buchanan School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 20
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverview East Academy at Montgomery Bell Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Sewanee, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Soddy-Daisy High School at Chattooga High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sale Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Sale Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
