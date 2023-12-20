There is no shortage of excitement on today's G League schedule, including the Memphis Hustle taking on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite G League team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

G League Basketball Streaming Live Today

Watch NBA Academy Latin America vs NBA Global Academy

Watch Cleveland Charge vs G League Ignite

Watch vs

Watch Windy City Bulls vs Grand Rapids Gold

Watch Memphis Hustle vs Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Watch Texas Legends vs Delaware Blue Coats

Watch Long Island Nets vs Austin Spurs

Watch Greensboro Swarm vs Iowa Wolves

Make sure you're following along with G League action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.