Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Franklin County, Tennessee. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences at St. Andrew's - Sewanee School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Sewanee, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
