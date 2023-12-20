The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) play the UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Game Information

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

Ebby Asamoah: 16.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Quimari Peterson: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Seymour: 11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Karon Boyd: 7.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

UMKC Players to Watch

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Stat Comparison

East Tennessee State Rank East Tennessee State AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 316th 67.5 Points Scored 71.7 249th 152nd 69.8 Points Allowed 70.8 179th 167th 33.6 Rebounds 33.1 188th 68th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 11.3 45th 105th 8.3 3pt Made 7.8 155th 333rd 10.5 Assists 12.9 208th 220th 12.4 Turnovers 12.4 220th

