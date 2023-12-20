Wednesday's game between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-4) and the UMKC Kangaroos (5-7) at Freedom Hall Civic Center has a projected final score of 73-69 based on our computer prediction, with East Tennessee State coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM on December 20.

The game has no line set.

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Johnson City, Tennessee

Venue: Freedom Hall Civic Center

East Tennessee State vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 73, UMKC 69

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. UMKC

Computer Predicted Spread: East Tennessee State (-3.5)

East Tennessee State (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Both East Tennessee State and UMKC are 3-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Buccaneers have gone over the point total in four games, while Kangaroos games have gone over five times.

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game with a +45 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.8 points per game (259th in college basketball) and give up 67.3 per contest (92nd in college basketball).

East Tennessee State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is grabbing 39.3 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.7 per outing.

East Tennessee State makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents (6.0). It is shooting 32.1% from deep (241st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.6%.

The Buccaneers rank 277th in college basketball with 89.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 57th in college basketball defensively with 84.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

East Tennessee State has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (197th in college basketball action), 1.2 fewer than the 13.3 it forces on average (94th in college basketball).

