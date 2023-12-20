Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Davidson County, Tennessee today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverview East Academy at Montgomery Bell Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ensworth High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Father Ryan High School at Portland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Portland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplewood High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
