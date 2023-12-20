Chattanooga vs. Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's contest between the Chattanooga Mocs (11-1) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-6) matching up at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort has a projected final score of 71-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Chattanooga, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.
The Mocs are coming off of a 52-44 victory over Eastern Kentucky in their last outing on Sunday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Chattanooga vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chattanooga vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chattanooga 71, Coastal Carolina 58
Other SoCon Predictions
Chattanooga Schedule Analysis
- The Mocs' signature win of the season came in a 59-53 victory on December 3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings.
- Chattanooga has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
- Chattanooga has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins
- 59-53 at home over Mississippi State (No. 37) on December 3
- 64-54 over Kent State (No. 136) on November 24
- 72-62 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 166) on December 14
- 52-44 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 169) on December 17
- 57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 176) on November 10
Chattanooga Leaders
- Jada Guinn: 18.0 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Raven Thompson: 14.3 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Addie Porter: 5.7 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)
- Karsen Murphy: 7.0 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
Chattanooga Performance Insights
- The Mocs' +153 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.9 points per game (188th in college basketball) while allowing 53.2 per contest (20th in college basketball).
- The Mocs score 69.3 points per game at home, and 62.0 away.
- In 2023-24 Chattanooga is allowing 5.3 more points per game at home (55.8) than away (50.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.