Wednesday's contest between the Chattanooga Mocs (11-1) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-6) matching up at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort has a projected final score of 71-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Chattanooga, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Mocs are coming off of a 52-44 victory over Eastern Kentucky in their last outing on Sunday.

Chattanooga vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina

Chattanooga vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 71, Coastal Carolina 58

Other SoCon Predictions

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

The Mocs' signature win of the season came in a 59-53 victory on December 3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings.

Chattanooga has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

Chattanooga has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (five).

Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins

59-53 at home over Mississippi State (No. 37) on December 3

64-54 over Kent State (No. 136) on November 24

72-62 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 166) on December 14

52-44 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 169) on December 17

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 176) on November 10

Chattanooga Leaders

Jada Guinn: 18.0 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

18.0 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Raven Thompson: 14.3 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

14.3 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Addie Porter: 5.7 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

5.7 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Karsen Murphy: 7.0 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs' +153 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.9 points per game (188th in college basketball) while allowing 53.2 per contest (20th in college basketball).

The Mocs score 69.3 points per game at home, and 62.0 away.

In 2023-24 Chattanooga is allowing 5.3 more points per game at home (55.8) than away (50.5).

