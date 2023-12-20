Belmont vs. Arkansas State December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-7) will meet the Belmont Bruins (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Curb Event Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Belmont vs. Arkansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Belmont Players to Watch
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 16 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malik Dia: 16.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Cade Tyson: 18 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jayce Willingham: 9.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Keishawn Davidson: 6.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Belmont vs. Arkansas State Stat Comparison
|Belmont Rank
|Belmont AVG
|Arkansas State AVG
|Arkansas State Rank
|65th
|81.2
|Points Scored
|73.2
|217th
|329th
|79.5
|Points Allowed
|81.1
|342nd
|237th
|31.9
|Rebounds
|35.2
|98th
|311th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|11.3
|45th
|74th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|9.2
|48th
|83rd
|15.2
|Assists
|13.8
|149th
|276th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|14.4
|335th
