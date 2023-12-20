The Belmont Bruins (8-4) aim to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Belmont vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Belmont vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Belmont Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Belmont (-4.5) 158.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Belmont (-4.5) 159.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Belmont vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Belmont has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this season.

Bruins games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

Arkansas State has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.

A total of three Red Wolves games this season have gone over the point total.

