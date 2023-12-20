How to Watch Belmont vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (8-4) will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-7) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Belmont vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- Belmont is 7-2 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Red Wolves are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bruins sit at 260th.
- The Bruins score only 3.4 more points per game (81.7) than the Red Wolves give up (78.3).
- Belmont has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 78.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Belmont Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Belmont has fared better in home games this year, averaging 82.8 points per game, compared to 81.0 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Bruins have played better at home this year, giving up 71.3 points per game, compared to 85.3 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Belmont has fared worse when playing at home this year, averaging 8.0 treys per game with a 36.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 per game and a 39.7% percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 72-71
|Curb Event Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 75-65
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Samford
|L 99-93
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/20/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/7/2024
|Drake
|-
|Curb Event Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.