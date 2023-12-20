How to Watch the Austin Peay vs. New Mexico State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Mexico State Aggies (6-4) go up against the Austin Peay Governors (5-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay vs. New Mexico State Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies score an average of 63.6 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 64.9 the Governors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.9 points, New Mexico State is 3-0.
- Austin Peay is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.
- The Governors score 13.2 more points per game (67.5) than the Aggies allow (54.3).
- Austin Peay is 5-4 when scoring more than 54.3 points.
- When New Mexico State allows fewer than 67.5 points, it is 6-3.
- This season the Governors are shooting 47.0% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Aggies give up.
- The Aggies make 42.7% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Governors' defensive field-goal percentage.
Austin Peay Leaders
- Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%
- Anala Nelson: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Shamarre Hale: 12.8 PTS, 60.5 FG%
- Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.2 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)
- Shaotung Lin: 5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
Austin Peay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Murray State
|L 93-85
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|Fisk
|W 72-64
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Bryan
|W 90-57
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|New Mexico State
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|SFA
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|Miami (OH)
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
