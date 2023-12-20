The New Mexico State Aggies (6-4) go up against the Austin Peay Governors (5-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Austin Peay vs. New Mexico State Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies score an average of 63.6 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 64.9 the Governors give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.9 points, New Mexico State is 3-0.
  • Austin Peay is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The Governors score 13.2 more points per game (67.5) than the Aggies allow (54.3).
  • Austin Peay is 5-4 when scoring more than 54.3 points.
  • When New Mexico State allows fewer than 67.5 points, it is 6-3.
  • This season the Governors are shooting 47.0% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Aggies give up.
  • The Aggies make 42.7% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Governors' defensive field-goal percentage.

Austin Peay Leaders

  • Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%
  • Anala Nelson: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Shamarre Hale: 12.8 PTS, 60.5 FG%
  • Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.2 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)
  • Shaotung Lin: 5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Murray State L 93-85 F&M Bank Arena
12/14/2023 Fisk W 72-64 F&M Bank Arena
12/16/2023 Bryan W 90-57 F&M Bank Arena
12/20/2023 New Mexico State - F&M Bank Arena
12/21/2023 SFA - F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 Miami (OH) - F&M Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.