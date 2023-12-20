The New Mexico State Aggies (6-4) go up against the Austin Peay Governors (5-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Austin Peay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Austin Peay vs. New Mexico State Scoring Comparison

The Aggies score an average of 63.6 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 64.9 the Governors give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.9 points, New Mexico State is 3-0.

Austin Peay is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.

The Governors score 13.2 more points per game (67.5) than the Aggies allow (54.3).

Austin Peay is 5-4 when scoring more than 54.3 points.

When New Mexico State allows fewer than 67.5 points, it is 6-3.

This season the Governors are shooting 47.0% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Aggies give up.

The Aggies make 42.7% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Governors' defensive field-goal percentage.

Austin Peay Leaders

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, FG%

2.0 PTS, FG% Anala Nelson: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Shamarre Hale: 12.8 PTS, 60.5 FG%

12.8 PTS, 60.5 FG% Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.2 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)

10.2 PTS, 48.7 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33) Shaotung Lin: 5.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.6 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

