The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) look to continue a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • In games Arizona shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 78th.
  • The Wildcats record 92.9 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 77.6 the Crimson Tide allow.
  • Arizona has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 77.6 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide's 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.7%).
  • This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.7% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 78th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.
  • The Crimson Tide's 92.1 points per game are 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • When Alabama allows fewer than 92.9 points, it is 6-4.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona put up 85.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).
  • Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, giving up 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.
  • In terms of total threes made, Arizona performed worse in home games last year, averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% mark on the road.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Alabama scored 15.8 more points per game at home (89.5) than away (73.7).
  • At home, the Crimson Tide gave up 65 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.
  • At home, Alabama made 11.1 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.7). Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC

