The Golden State Warriors (12-14) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Boston Celtics (20-5) on Tuesday, December 19 at Chase Center, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Warriors are coming off of a 118-114 win over the Trail Blazers in their last game on Sunday. In the Warriors' win, Klay Thompson led the way with a team-high 28 points (adding four rebounds and one assist).

The Celtics won their last game 114-97 against the Magic on Sunday. Jaylen Brown's team-high 31 points paced the Celtics in the win.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Payton II PG Out Calf 5.9 3.1 0.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luke Kornet C Questionable Adductor 4.4 3.3 0.6

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Warriors vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.