Tuesday's game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) matching up with the Wofford Terriers (7-4) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

The Volunteers head into this contest after a 72-63 win against Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.

Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 78, Wofford 62

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

On November 25 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50) in our computer rankings, the Volunteers secured their best win of the season, a 76-73 victory at a neutral site.

The Volunteers have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one), but also have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 50) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 154) on November 13

72-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 170) on December 10

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 251) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 302) on November 7

Tennessee Leaders

Karoline Striplin: 12.5 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

12.5 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

12.1 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Jewel Spear: 10.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59)

10.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59) Jasmine Powell: 10.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

10.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 46.8 FG%

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game (scoring 76.2 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball while giving up 73.5 per outing to rank 317th in college basketball) and have a +27 scoring differential overall.

