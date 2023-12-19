Tennessee vs. Wofford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 19
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) matching up with the Wofford Terriers (7-4) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Tennessee.
The Volunteers head into this contest after a 72-63 win against Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.
Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
Tennessee vs. Wofford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 78, Wofford 62
Other SEC Predictions
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- On November 25 against the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50) in our computer rankings, the Volunteers secured their best win of the season, a 76-73 victory at a neutral site.
- The Volunteers have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one), but also have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 defeats (four).
Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 50) on November 25
- 84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 154) on November 13
- 72-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 170) on December 10
- 100-73 at home over Troy (No. 251) on November 19
- 93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 302) on November 7
Tennessee Leaders
- Karoline Striplin: 12.5 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Jewel Spear: 10.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59)
- Jasmine Powell: 10.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 46.8 FG%
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Volunteers outscore opponents by 2.7 points per game (scoring 76.2 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball while giving up 73.5 per outing to rank 317th in college basketball) and have a +27 scoring differential overall.
