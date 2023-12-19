Tennessee vs. Wofford December 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Wofford Terriers (6-4) play the Tennessee Volunteers (4-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This contest will tip off at 6:30 PM ET.
Tennessee vs. Wofford Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Sara Puckett: 13.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jewel Spear: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jillian Hollingshead: 7.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Karoline Striplin: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jasmine Powell: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wofford Players to Watch
