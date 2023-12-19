The Indiana State Sycamores (10-1) aim to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (7-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Indiana State vs. Tennessee State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Indiana State (-17.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Tennessee State vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Tennessee State has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Indiana State has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six out of the Sycamores' eight games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.