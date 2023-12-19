Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
If you reside in Sumner County, Tennessee and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Springfield High School at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
