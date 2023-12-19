Predators vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Nashville Predators (18-13, riding a four-game winning streak) host the Vancouver Canucks (21-9-2) at Bridgestone Arena. The game on Tuesday, December 19 begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-110)
|Canucks (-110)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won eight of their 12 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Nashville has a 12-4 record (winning 75.0% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Predators a 52.4% chance to win.
- Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 18 of 31 games this season.
Predators vs Canucks Additional Info
|Predators vs Canucks Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Canucks Prediction
|Predators vs Canucks Player Props
Predators vs. Canucks Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|98 (11th)
|Goals
|120 (1st)
|94 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|78 (3rd)
|24 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (2nd)
|24 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (23rd)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-3-0 overall.
- Nashville went over in four of its last 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Predators' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In the past 10 games, the Predators have scored one fewer goal per game than their season average.
- The Predators' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 98 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Predators have allowed 94 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 15th in league play.
- Their goal differential (+4) ranks them 14th in the NHL.
