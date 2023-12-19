The Ole Miss Rebels (10-0) aim to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (5-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Troy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Troy Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Troy Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-12.5) 146.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-12.5) 146.5 -1050 +660 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Troy Betting Trends

Ole Miss has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Rebels games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

Troy has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Trojans' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Ole Miss is 33rd in the country. It is far below that, 75th, according to computer rankings.

The Rebels have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Ole Miss has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

