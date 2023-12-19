Tuesday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (10-0) and Troy Trojans (5-5) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 81-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ole Miss, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Ole Miss vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 81, Troy 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Troy

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-12.1)

Ole Miss (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Ole Miss' record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, and Troy's is 5-2-0. The Rebels have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Trojans have a record of 6-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game (scoring 74.8 points per game to rank 184th in college basketball while giving up 67.8 per contest to rank 102nd in college basketball) and have a +70 scoring differential overall.

Ole Miss records 35.5 rebounds per game (231st in college basketball) while allowing 37.7 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.2 boards per game.

Ole Miss makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (196th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Rebels rank 181st in college basketball with 95.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 93rd in college basketball defensively with 86.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.4 per game (67th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.9 (195th in college basketball).

