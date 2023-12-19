Tuesday's game between the Saint Mary's Gaels (6-5) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6) at University Credit Union Pavilion has a projected final score of 73-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Saint Mary's (CA), so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Moraga, California

Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 73, Middle Tennessee 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-15.1)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-15.1) Computer Predicted Total: 130.7

Saint Mary's (CA) is 3-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Middle Tennessee's 3-7-0 ATS record. The Gaels are 4-5-0 and the Blue Raiders are 3-7-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Blue Raiders have a -9 scoring differential, putting up 66.1 points per game (329th in college basketball) and allowing 66.9 (80th in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee is 220th in the country at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 34.0 its opponents average.

Middle Tennessee connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) at a 28.1% rate (341st in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 per game its opponents make, at a 30.9% rate.

Middle Tennessee has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (234th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (209th in college basketball).

