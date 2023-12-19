Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Maury County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Santa Fe Unit School at McEwen High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: McEwen, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
