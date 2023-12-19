Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) go head to head with the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) at Smoothie King Center.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies dropped their previous game to the Thunder, 116-97, on Monday. Ziaire Williams was their top scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ziaire Williams 19 7 5 0 0 2 Desmond Bane 17 1 5 0 1 4 Jacob Gilyard 12 1 7 1 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane's averages for the season are 24.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (fourth in league).

Jackson averages 21.4 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies receive 12.1 points, 6.1 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Santi Aldama.

David Roddy's averages for the season are 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 41.0% of his shots from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.

Bismack Biyombo averages 6.3 points, 7.2 boards and 2.1 assists, making 57.3% of his shots from the floor.

Watch Jonas Valanciunas, Bane and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 24.2 4.8 1.6 1.1 2.3 1.9 Desmond Bane 22.5 4.1 4.8 1 0.7 3.2 Santi Aldama 9.8 6.3 2.1 0.8 0.8 1.3 David Roddy 9.5 5.2 1.7 0.7 0.2 1.6 Derrick Rose 7.1 1.8 3.7 0.4 0.1 0.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.