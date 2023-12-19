The New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup's over/under is set at 232.5.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -6.5 232.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 232.5 points.

The average total for Memphis' games this season is 218.1 points, 14.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Memphis' ATS record is 9-16-0 this year.

The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (12.5%) in those games.

Memphis has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 10 37% 116.0 221.6 113.8 226.2 228.9 Grizzlies 5 20% 105.6 221.6 112.4 226.2 221.5

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.

Four of the Grizzlies' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Memphis has been better against the spread on the road (6-7-0) than at home (3-9-0) this year.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 105.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 113.8 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Memphis is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 113.8 points.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 9-16 3-4 10-15 Pelicans 16-11 3-2 13-14

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Grizzlies Pelicans 105.6 Points Scored (PG) 116.0 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-3 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-4 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 8-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-2 6-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-2

