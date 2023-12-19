Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Davidson County, Tennessee today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Donelson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ezell-Harding Christian School at Lancaster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at John Overton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
