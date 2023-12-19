The Chattanooga Mocs (5-3) will play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Chattanooga Players to Watch

  • Sam Alexis: 13.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jan Zidek: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Millin: 9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank
157th 75.9 Points Scored 74 202nd
132nd 69 Points Allowed 69.2 139th
51st 36.6 Rebounds 35.9 66th
191st 9 Off. Rebounds 10.8 74th
18th 9.9 3pt Made 6.4 264th
196th 13 Assists 12.4 239th
234th 12.6 Turnovers 11 114th

