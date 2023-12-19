Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-7) take on the Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.
Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chattanooga Moneyline
|Gardner-Webb Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chattanooga (-4.5)
|143.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Chattanooga (-4.5)
|142.5
|-205
|+168
Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends
- Chattanooga has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, four out of the Mocs' eight games have gone over the point total.
- Gardner-Webb is 5-4-0 ATS this year.
- In the Runnin' Bulldogs' nine chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
