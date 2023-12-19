Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bedford County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bedford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagleville High School at Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Unionville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.