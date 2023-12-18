The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) travel to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Norse score just 0.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.6).

Northern Kentucky has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

Tennessee Tech is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.4 points.

The Golden Eagles average 9.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Norse give up (75.5).

Tennessee Tech is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.5 points.

Northern Kentucky is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 41.9% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Norse concede.

The Norse's 41.1 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Golden Eagles have given up.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 14 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)

14 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61) Reghan Grimes: 8.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Anna Walker: 8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Yaubryon Chambers: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG% Reagan Hurst: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

Tennessee Tech Schedule