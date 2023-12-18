How to Watch the Tennessee Tech vs. Northern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) travel to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Norse score just 0.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.6).
- Northern Kentucky has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.
- Tennessee Tech is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.4 points.
- The Golden Eagles average 9.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Norse give up (75.5).
- Tennessee Tech is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.5 points.
- Northern Kentucky is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
- This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 41.9% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Norse concede.
- The Norse's 41.1 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Golden Eagles have given up.
Tennessee Tech Leaders
- Maaliya Owens: 14 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)
- Reghan Grimes: 8.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Anna Walker: 8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Yaubryon Chambers: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG%
- Reagan Hurst: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
Tennessee Tech Schedule
|12/3/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 73-67
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|L 63-47
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/14/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|W 104-43
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/18/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|12/28/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
