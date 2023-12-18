The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) travel to face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Tennessee Tech vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Norse score just 0.2 fewer points per game (65.4) than the Golden Eagles give up (65.6).
  • Northern Kentucky has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.
  • Tennessee Tech is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The Golden Eagles average 9.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Norse give up (75.5).
  • Tennessee Tech is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.5 points.
  • Northern Kentucky is 1-1 when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.
  • This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 41.9% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Norse concede.
  • The Norse's 41.1 shooting percentage is 4.5 lower than the Golden Eagles have given up.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

  • Maaliya Owens: 14 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)
  • Reghan Grimes: 8.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Anna Walker: 8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
  • Yaubryon Chambers: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG%
  • Reagan Hurst: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

Tennessee Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Kentucky L 73-67 Memorial Coliseum
12/10/2023 Middle Tennessee L 63-47 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/14/2023 Tennessee Wesleyan W 104-43 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/18/2023 Northern Kentucky - Hooper Eblen Arena
12/21/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall
12/28/2023 Little Rock - Hooper Eblen Arena

