The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) will meet the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Tennessee Tech vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Maaliya Owens: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Reghan Grimes: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Walker: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Reagan Hurst: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Yaubryon Chambers: 7.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

