Monday's game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) at Hooper Eblen Arena has a projected final score of 69-65 based on our computer prediction, with Tennessee Tech coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 18.

The Golden Eagles enter this game on the heels of a 104-43 win over Tennessee Wesleyan on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee Tech 69, Northern Kentucky 65

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Golden Eagles took down the Stetson Hatters on November 25 by a score of 65-59.

Tennessee Tech has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 over Stetson (No. 320) on November 25

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 14.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)

14.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61) Reghan Grimes: 8.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Anna Walker: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

8.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Yaubryon Chambers: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG% Reagan Hurst: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 66.3 points per game (186th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (215th in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.