Tennessee Tech vs. Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 18
Monday's game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) at Hooper Eblen Arena has a projected final score of 69-65 based on our computer prediction, with Tennessee Tech coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 18.
The Golden Eagles enter this game on the heels of a 104-43 win over Tennessee Wesleyan on Thursday.
Tennessee Tech vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
Tennessee Tech vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee Tech 69, Northern Kentucky 65
Other OVC Predictions
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Golden Eagles took down the Stetson Hatters on November 25 by a score of 65-59.
- Tennessee Tech has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.
- The Golden Eagles have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (four).
Tennessee Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-59 over Stetson (No. 320) on November 25
Tennessee Tech Leaders
- Maaliya Owens: 14.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)
- Reghan Grimes: 8.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Anna Walker: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 44.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Yaubryon Chambers: 8.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 58.5 FG%
- Reagan Hurst: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles average 66.3 points per game (186th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (215th in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential overall.
