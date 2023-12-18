Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sevier County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Sevier County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knoxville Catholic High School at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Seymour, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.