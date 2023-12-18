The Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) play the South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score 5.5 more points per game (68.3) than the Jaguars give up (62.8).

Ole Miss has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.

South Alabama is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Jaguars record are 12.3 more points than the Rebels allow (56.3).

When South Alabama scores more than 56.3 points, it is 7-2.

When Ole Miss allows fewer than 68.6 points, it is 7-2.

The Jaguars are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Rebels allow to opponents (35.3%).

The Rebels shoot 41.6% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Jaguars concede.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG%

9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.9 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

11.9 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Snudda Collins: 11.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

11.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

6.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Kharyssa Richardson: 7.1 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

