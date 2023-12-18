The Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) play the South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Rebels score 5.5 more points per game (68.3) than the Jaguars give up (62.8).
  • Ole Miss has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.
  • South Alabama is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The 68.6 points per game the Jaguars record are 12.3 more points than the Rebels allow (56.3).
  • When South Alabama scores more than 56.3 points, it is 7-2.
  • When Ole Miss allows fewer than 68.6 points, it is 7-2.
  • The Jaguars are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Rebels allow to opponents (35.3%).
  • The Rebels shoot 41.6% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Jaguars concede.

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG%
  • Marquesha Davis: 11.9 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Snudda Collins: 11.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)
  • Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
  • Kharyssa Richardson: 7.1 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Louisville L 64-58 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Southern Miss L 61-59 Reed Green Coliseum
12/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 84-56 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/18/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center
12/21/2023 @ UAPB - H.O. Clemmons Arena
12/30/2023 Alcorn State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

