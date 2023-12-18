How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) play the South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels score 5.5 more points per game (68.3) than the Jaguars give up (62.8).
- Ole Miss has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.
- South Alabama is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 68.3 points.
- The 68.6 points per game the Jaguars record are 12.3 more points than the Rebels allow (56.3).
- When South Alabama scores more than 56.3 points, it is 7-2.
- When Ole Miss allows fewer than 68.6 points, it is 7-2.
- The Jaguars are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Rebels allow to opponents (35.3%).
- The Rebels shoot 41.6% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Jaguars concede.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.9 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Snudda Collins: 11.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Kharyssa Richardson: 7.1 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Louisville
|L 64-58
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|L 61-59
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 84-56
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/18/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|12/30/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.