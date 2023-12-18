Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maury County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Maury County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frank Hughes School at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Spring Hill, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.