Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Macon County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Boiling Springs School at STEM Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.