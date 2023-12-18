Jaren Jackson Jr. plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Jackson, in his previous game (December 15 loss against the Rockets), put up 22 points and four blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into Jackson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.8 24.4 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 5.0 Assists -- 1.8 1.7 PRA -- 29.3 31.1 PR -- 27.5 29.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 18.8% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.9 per contest.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 13.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's Grizzlies average 102.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 104.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Thunder have allowed 113.6 points per game, which is 13th-best in the NBA.

The Thunder are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 46.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Thunder have conceded 27 per game, 20th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have given up 13.6 makes per contest, 20th in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 28 16 8 1 2 0 0 12/7/2022 26 12 3 1 2 5 2 11/18/2022 25 25 12 0 3 3 2

