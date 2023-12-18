Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Hamilton County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Sale Creek High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Sale Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Howard School at Chattanooga Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Harrison, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson County High School at Ooltewah High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Ooltewah, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.