Player prop betting options for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Desmond Bane and others are available in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Paycom Center on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

BSOK and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Grizzlies vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +116)

Monday's prop bet for Bane is 26.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).

Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

Bane, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -159)

Monday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 24.5 points. That is 2.7 more than his season average of 21.8.

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Jackson has hit 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: -115) 0.5 (Over: -189)

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 30.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Monday's game.

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 16.5-point prop total set for Chet Holmgren on Monday is 0.4 less than his scoring average on the season (16.9).

His rebounding average -- 8.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (8.5).

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Monday.

