Top Player Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Thunder on December 18, 2023
Player prop betting options for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Desmond Bane and others are available in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at Paycom Center on Monday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Grizzlies vs Thunder Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: +110)
|5.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: +116)
- Monday's prop bet for Bane is 26.5 points, 1.6 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).
- Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.
- Bane, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -106)
|6.5 (Over: -118)
|1.5 (Over: -159)
- Monday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 24.5 points. That is 2.7 more than his season average of 21.8.
- He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).
- Jackson has hit 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: +104)
|6.5 (Over: -115)
|0.5 (Over: -189)
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 30.7 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 points fewer than Monday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 5.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Monday's game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -106)
|6.5 (Over: -118)
|1.5 (Over: -159)
- The 16.5-point prop total set for Chet Holmgren on Monday is 0.4 less than his scoring average on the season (16.9).
- His rebounding average -- 8.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (8.5).
- His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Monday.
