Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 18
On Monday, December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Thunder matchup in this article.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-10.5)
|228.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Thunder (-10)
|229
|-480
|+370
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies vs Thunder Additional Info
|Thunder vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Thunder vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Thunder vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Grizzlies Prediction
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder average 120.4 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 113.6 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +162 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game.
- The Grizzlies have a -151 scoring differential, falling short by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 106 points per game, 30th in the league, and are allowing 112.3 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.
- The two teams combine to score 226.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 225.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 17-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Memphis has put together a 9-15-0 ATS record so far this season.
Grizzlies Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Desmond Bane
|26.5
|-125
|24.9
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|24.5
|-115
|21.8
|Vince Williams Jr.
|9.5
|-125
|5.6
Grizzlies and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+15000
|+8000
|-
|Thunder
|+3500
|+1500
|-
